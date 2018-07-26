

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) today reported 2018 second quarter earnings of $265 million, or $0.52 per share, compared with $227 million, or $0.45 per share in the same period in 2017.



The earnings were higher as a result of increased electric and natural gas margins (excluding the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) which reflects favorable weather compared to last year and sales growth, and increased allowance for funds used during construction, partially offset by higher operating and maintenance expenses, as well as depreciation and interest expenses.



Total operating revenues for the quarter were $2.658 billion, compared to $2.645 billion in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share and revenues of $2.64 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Xcel Energy revised upward its 2018 earnings guidance range to $2.41 to $2.51 per share from its previous 2018 guidance range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.43 per share.



