

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) announced agreements to acquire a 50 percent interest in the Galore Creek Partnership from NOVAGOLD Resources Inc., and to form a partnership with Teck Resources Limited, who owns the remaining stake. The NOVAGOLD agreement encompasses a staged and contingent investment of $275 million, with an initial payment of $100 million; a payment of $75 million on the earlier of prefeasibility study completion or three years from closing; and a payment of $25 million on the earlier of completing a feasibility study or five years from closing. A final $75 million payment would be contingent on a final decision to develop the project.



Galore Creek, located in British Columbia, is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects with resources previously reported by Teck of eight million ounces of gold and nine billion pounds of copper.



