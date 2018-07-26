Nasdaq Riga decided on July 26, 2018 to approve the application of AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" and to delist its 876 000 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100949, ticker KCM1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" is set on July 31, 2018. AS "Kurzemes ciltslietu un maksligas apseklošanas stacija" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated market in the annual general meeting of shareholders on April 30, 2018. The mandatory takeover bid was launched, and it closed on July 3, 2018. After the mandatory takeover of shares, AS "AGORFIRMA TERVETE" directly owns 280 241 shares of the Company, which constitute 31.99% of the Company's voting shares. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius