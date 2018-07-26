sprite-preloader
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
26.07.2018
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial - 2018 Second Quarter Results

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial - 2018 Second Quarter Results

The following is an extract from the "CNH Industrial 2018 second quarter results" press release. The complete press release can be accessed by visiting the media section of the CNH Industrial corporate website: cnhindustrial.com/en-us/media/press_releases/or consulting the accompanying PDF:


CNH Industrial reported 2018 second quarter consolidated revenues up 15% to $8.0 billion,
with net income up 73% to $408 million, or $0.29 per share.
Net industrial debt decreased by 33% to $1.3 billion


  • Industrial Activities net sales increased 16% (up 13% on a constant currency basis) primarily driven by double-digit improvements in the Agricultural and Construction Equipment segments
  • Adjusted EBIT of Industrial Activities increased 44% to $571 million, with a 7.5% margin (up 1.4 percentage points). Adjusted EBITDA of Industrial Activities at $843 million, with an 11.1% margin
  • Adjusted net income was $397 million (a $142 million increase, or up 56%, compared to the second quarter of 2017), with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.28 (up $0.10 per share)
  • Net industrial debt was $1.3 billion at June 30, 2018, $0.6 billion lower than at March 31, 2018, as a result of a strong operating cash generation in the quarter (up 58% compared to the second quarter of 2017)
  • Full year guidance updated as follows: net sales of Industrial Activities unchanged at approximately $28 billion, adjusted diluted EPS increased to between $0.67 and $0.71 per share. Net industrial debt guidance improved to between $0.7 billion and $0.9 billion

Attachment

  • 20180726_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q2_2018 (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/7a8b3eef-6ed4-43e5-9dbb-7382ef490e80)

