Eviana Health Corporation: Eviana Creates Advisory Committee With Industry Leader and Provides Update on Operational Objectives

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Eviana Health Corporation (the "Company") (CSE: EHC) (OTC PINK: EVNNF) (www.eviana.ca) is pleased to announce that Joel Sherlock, Co-founder and Chairman of Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. ("Vitalis"), will serve on the Company's newly established non-board advisory committee.

After a recent visit to the Serbian operations, Mr. Sherlock has taken on the task of overseeing the final stages of the commissioning of the Company's newly purchased Vitalis industrial extraction system and take the lead on the Company's newly established Advisory Committee. "We are very pleased that Mr. Sherlock is committed to the successful commissioning of their extraction system for the Company and an additional interest in supporting us with our aspirational growth strategy." Said Avram Adizes, CEO of Eviana Health Corporation.

Mr. Sherlock is the co-founder of Vitalis Extraction Technologies Inc. (www.vitaliset.com) a Canadian based engineering and manufacturing company. Joel has been at the helm of multiple successful start-up companies and corporate exits and has recently focused his expertise on building Vitalis into one of the global leaders in the manufacturing of industrial CO2 extraction equipment.

The Company is also pleased to provide an operational update from its facilities in Serbia. The pre-commissioning work has been completed on the Company's industrial extraction system purchased from Vitalis and expects extraction of cannabidiol ("CBD") to commence between August 13, 2018 and August 17, 2018. The Company currently has approximately 60 tonnes of dry hemp ready for extraction and expects another harvest of its 250 hectares in late August or early September to yield approximately 120 additional tonnes of dry hemp for extraction.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Mr. Sherlock join our advisory board." Continued Avram Adizes, "Joel's technical and industry expertise will be a significant advantage for Eviana as we begin this exciting phase of our development. He will be an invaluable resource as we prepare for our upcoming extraction efforts using Vitalis equipment."

Vitalis is a privately-owned Canadian based engineering and manufacturing company that has become one of the world's leading manufacturers of industrial sized supercritical CO2 extraction systems for the cannabis industry.

About Eviana Health Corporation

Eviana Health Corporation is a Canadian Securities Exchange listed company that was established with the aim of delivering customized consumer health care products using natural hemp strains of cannabis sativa for cannabinoid-based topical creams and products and cosmeceutical and nutraceutical merchandise.

This news release contains forward-looking information which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, consummation of definitive documentation, the results of financing efforts, crop yields, the timing of operation of equipement - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

