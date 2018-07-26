

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Company (RTN) announced, for 2018, the company expects EPS from continuing operations in a range of $9.77 - $9.97, revised from prior guidance range of $9.70 - $9.90. Net Sales are now projected in the range of $26.7 billion - $27.2 billion, up from prior guidance range of $26.5 billion - 27.0 billion.



Second quarter EPS from continuing operations was $2.78 compared to $1.89, prior year. Net sales were $6.6 billion, up 5.5 percent compared to $6.3 billion, last year.



