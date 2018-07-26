

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM-PG) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $150.85 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $131.86 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $293.40 million from $297.18 million last year.



Kimco Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $150.85 Mln. vs. $131.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q2): $293.40 Mln vs. $297.18 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.92 - $1.00



