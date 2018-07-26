Sporttrading Holland Wins Case Against Converse and Kesbo After 9-year Legal Battle

DRUNEN, Netherlands, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sporttrading Holland has won a legal battle with sports footwear manufacturer Converse regarding the sale of All Stars after a legal battle lasting years. The court ruled that Converse had wrongfully seized Sporttrading's shoes and that the company is entitled to compensation.

US company Converse and its Dutch importer Kesbo BV accused the Waalwijk company Sporttrading Holland of trading in fake All Stars and seized the shoe company's entire stock. After the seizure, the banks were no longer prepared to provide credit, as a result of which Sporttrading Holland and other affiliated companies went bankrupt.

Wrongful seizure

There have been numerous legal proceedings relating to this case lasting many years. The court has now ruled that the seizure was wrongful. The so-called fake All Stars turned out to have come from the same factory as the Converse shoes. They were moreover purchased through official Converse distributors. According to the court, Sporttrading has reasonably demonstrated that it has suffered losses as a result of the actions of Converse and Kesbo BV. The court has granted a claim for compensation, the amount of which still has to be determined by the trustee, but which will most likely amount to tens of millions of euros. Sporttrading will also get the shoes involved in the seizure back.

Relaunch

After the bankruptcy, Sporttrading Holland relaunched under the same name and now shares premises with Ferro Footwear in Drunen. The business is part of RNF Holding, which is the owner of the worldwide brand MEXX, among others.