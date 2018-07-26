Phrasee announces US plans, recruitment drive, and new management team to keep pace with customer wins and market opportunity

Phrasee, the London-based AI marketing technology specialist, has announced expansion plans which include a US launch, the creation of 50 new jobs, and three new senior hires to strengthen its global management team.

The news comes on the back of customer wins with The Times, Superdry, and River Island, contract renewals with Domino's, Wowcher and Virgin Holidays, and strategic partnerships with Salesforce.com and IBM. Phrasee recently closed its third fiscal year with a profitable quarter and 280% revenue growth.

Key hires include Jess Evans who joins from Movable Ink to lead the channel strategy, Russell Weeks who joins from SKIPJAQ to head up sales development, and Michelle Davies who joins from DueDil as global head of people to oversee the expansion of the team. The team is currently doubling year on year and Phrasee is looking to fill a variety of roles from linguists, to sales and channel experts and product developers in both London and San Francisco.

"Our recent key hires are experienced professionals of the highest calibre, while encompassing the Phrasee values that have earned us the reputation of being awesome to work with. This powerful group of hires will support Phrasee's efforts in AI for optimised marketing copy across the world," said Parry Malm, Phrasee Co-Founder and CEO.

"Phrasee finished its third fiscal year with a profitable quarter and a 280 per cent revenue growth. I am exceptionally proud of the Phrasee team for delivering such awesome results, and excited that we are able to officially launch in the US with a full team expected by the end of July."

Phrasee is a dominant force in the AI email marketing scene with an enviable client roster across the retail, ecommerce, publishing, and travel and leisure industries.

