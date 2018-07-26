Number of Proponents for Cannabis Legalization Gaining Highest Level of Support to Date

PALM BEACH, Florida, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

There is growing national movement and increasing amount of opinions about marijuana legalization that appears to be changing rapidly. According to a Gallup report, Americans continue to warm to legalizing marijuana, with 64% now saying its use should be made legal. This is the highest level of public support Gallup has found for the proposal in nearly a half-century of measurement. Also, 2018 marked the first time that Gallup found a slim majority of Republicans (51 percent) supporting marijuana legalization. As a result, members of Congress have introduced several proposals to liberalize marijuana policy and passed a limit on the Department of Justice's discretion in enforcing federal marijuana laws. So far, medical and recreational marijuana have progressed through state popular initiatives and legislation. But Congress could sponsor incremental changes or even take marijuana off the schedule of nationally controlled substances - encouraging the lagging states to follow along. Active companies in the Cannabis markets this week include Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC:NUGS), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC:CVSI), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC:TRTC), Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT), Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP),



Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:NUGS) BREAKING NEWS: Cannabis Strategic Ventures is pleased to announce the completion of the financial audits for fiscal years 2016 and 2017. The Company is now in the process of preparing full financial reports and completing its financial audit for the year ended March 31, 2018, in preparation for moving NUGS to fully reporting status with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).



"Our team has made significant progress over the past few quarters, having signed several important strategic and tactical business arrangements relating to some of the fastest growing areas of the cannabis business sectors. While building on our business portfolio is very important to us, bringing the Company up to fully reporting status and up listing to a higher OTC Markets tier is also a top priority. We believe it is important to provide the reliable and transparent information to our shareholders. With these audits now behind us, we have taken critical steps toward this goal. We expect to also soon report the completion of the audit for our recently closed fiscal year and the filing of related financial reports," commented Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures .



The Company operates on a March 31st fiscal year-end; thus the 2016, 2017 and 2018 fiscal years ended on March 31, 2016, March 31, 2017, and March 31, 2018, respectively. Read this and more news for Cannabis Strategic Ventures at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/nugs.html



Other recent developments in the cannabis industry include:



CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI), preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp-based phytocannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) oil and developer of specialty pharmaceutical therapeutics, this week announced unaudited second quarter 2018 revenue and selected business highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Revenue and Business Highlights for Second Quarter 2018 -

> Second quarter 2018 revenue is expected to be $12.3 million, up 203% compared to the second quarter of 2017, and a 53% sequential increase over Q1 2018.

> Company increased retail store count to 1,968 natural and organic health food stores as of June 30, 2018, representing an 11.1% sequential increase over the Company's retail store count for the first quarter of 2018. Read more here



Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, is pleased to announce this week it has been granted two permits by the City of Santa Ana to operate one retail dispensary on Dyer Road and one on Carnegie Avenue in Santa Ana, California. Derek Peterson, CEO of Terra Tech, commented, "We first entered the Southern California market in September of last year when we commenced operating and managing a cannabis dispensary in Santa Ana. We are proud to have successfully leveraged this first mover advantage to obtain two new retail permits and expand our presence in Orange County."



Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) closed up over 11% at $3.15 on Wednesday trading over 1.28 Million shares by the market close. Neptune is a wellness products company, with more than 50 years of combined experience in the industry. We provide great nutritional & wellness solutions and are active in 5 main areas: Legal Cannabis, Ingredients, Turnkey Solutions, Pet Supplements and Consumer Brand. NEPT recently also announced that it entered into a multi-year agreement with Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) (CGC). Under the terms of the agreement, Neptune will supplement Canopy Growth's extraction, refinement, and extract product formulation capacity. "We are truly excited to partner with such a great company as Canopy Growth."



Hemp, Inc. (OTCPK:HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, announced this week that Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC(IHM) has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Quadco, LLC for IHM's proprietary natural products for the oil and gas well drilling industries in the state of Alaska. In Alaska, the oil industry accounts for about one-half of the overall economy when the spending of state revenues from oil production is considered, according to the UAA Institute of Social and Economic Research.



