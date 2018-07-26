REFLEX CES, a leading European-based provider of custom embedded systems and High-End FPGA COTS boards, has added a 26G version to the Stratix10 XpressGXS10-FH200G line of hardware based on the latest Intel PSG technology, Stratix 10 GX and SoC.

REFLEX CES was the first 3rd party partner of IntelPSG to ship Stratix 10 GX and SoC compatible boards, which target various market needs and applications. The XpressGXS10-FH200G is one of five Stratix10 lines already shipping in 2018, and more S10 options are on the roadmap for the rest of the year. XpressGXS10-FH200G started shipping in September 2017 and is now in stock, ready for shipment, in both 17G and 26G versions with production FPGA devices.

XpressGXS10-FH200G" dedicated to Cloud Computing and Finance markets.

This board features the largest Stratix 10 GX device with 2800 KLE and is designed for processing intensive and various data algorithms thanks to its mix of memory capabilities in DDR4 and QDR2+. The hardware has an optical interface capability of 200GbE via two QSFP28 cages and supports PCIe GEN3 x16. It also features Firefly connections offering an additional 200Gbit board-to-board interface. The board is delivered with a custom 1 slot PCIe passive heat-sink a unique solution on the market, able to dissipate 200W in a standard server.

The footprint is compatible with SoC FPGA's enabling HPS access via the Ethernet interface on the PCIe bracket side.

About REFLEX CES

Recognized for its expertise in high-speed applications, analog and hardened systems, REFLEX CES has become a leading partner with major industrial companies.

REFLEX CES simplifies the adoption of FPGA technology with its leading-edge FPGA-based custom embedded and complex systems. REFLEX CES FPGA network platforms enable better flexibility and ease of programming, offering a faster and most powerful board, and reducing the customers' technology risks and time to market.

In 2017, REFLEX CES has recorded a steady growth of 35%, along with the opening of a new subsidiary company in Germany and a reinforcement of the team in USA

For more information, visit http://reflexces.com

