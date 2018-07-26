Today, Taboola, the leading discovery platform, released its global travel report to help marketers understand their competitive advantage and opportunities on the open web. Based on over 8 billion impressions and over 8 million clicks, Taboola's findings show that Wednesday and Friday are the optimal days of the week to promote travel content and that video campaigns with certain types of content are increasingly effective for travel campaigns. More in-depth data is revealed when looking at specific countries and how people look to discover stories in the travel category.

There is also opportunity for travel marketers to better target audiences during the day. While content is high during traditional business hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., consumer demand begins a bit earlier at 7 a.m. and stays high until 5 p.m. As a part of this study, Taboola found that not only is video a better format for travel marketers, but that specific topics within the video drive viewability and completion rates.

Taboola also analyzed country-specific travel trends. Key findings include:

Australia: Images in color generate a 100 percent higher CTR in Australia than those in black and white, compared to the worldwide average of 61 percent higher.

Images in color generate a 100 percent higher CTR in Australia than those in black and white, compared to the worldwide average of 61 percent higher. Brazil: Travel marketers in Brazil running an article post-click should test driving to a video, as the demand is very high and the supply is very low.

Travel marketers in Brazil running an article post-click should test driving to a video, as the demand is very high and the supply is very low. France: In France, Sundays are the day with the highest potential, as demand for travel content is very high and supply is very low.

In France, Sundays are the day with the highest potential, as demand for travel content is very high and supply is very low. Germany: Travel marketers in Germany running a campaign on desktop devices should consider testing mobile devices, as the demand is similar to desktop and the supply is less competitive.

Travel marketers in Germany running a campaign on desktop devices should consider testing mobile devices, as the demand is similar to desktop and the supply is less competitive. Mexico: In Mexico, Sundays are the day with the highest potential, as demand for travel content is high and supply is low. Mexico is also second in line in regards to being exposed to the most travel content worldwide; the country has a 12.05 percent impression rate with a 0.14 percent CTR.

In Mexico, Sundays are the day with the highest potential, as demand for travel content is high and supply is low. Mexico is also second in line in regards to being exposed to the most travel content worldwide; the country has a 12.05 percent impression rate with a 0.14 percent CTR. Spain Spain had the most demand for travel content in 2017, with an average CTR of 0.15 percent. Travel marketers in Spain running an article post-click should test driving to a video, as the demand is very high and the supply is very low.

Spain had the most demand for travel content in 2017, with an average CTR of 0.15 percent. Travel marketers in Spain running an article post-click should test driving to a video, as the demand is very high and the supply is very low. United Kingdom: Images at a distance generate a 285 percent higher CTR than close-up images in the UK, compared to the worldwide average of 65 percent higher CTR.

Images at a distance generate a 285 percent higher CTR than close-up images in the UK, compared to the worldwide average of 65 percent higher CTR. United States: In the US, early mornings have the highest potential, as travel content is high in demand and low in supply.

"The most intuitive place to think about promoting travel opportunities is usually around search as that's where there is a clear intent for consumers to look for travel," said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola. "While this is still a very important thing to do, the travel vertical in search is a very mature business, and perhaps too late to try and win users' attention. Our new insights demonstrate the importance of marketers preparing earlier in the year to engage new users with relevant and exciting travel content. This allows them to build relationships with those consumers so that they can communicate directly to them and make relevant and personalized offerings."

For further information on Taboola's travel findings, download the report here.

