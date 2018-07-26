The Schletter Group will equip a 200 MW solar PV park in Vietnam with mounting systems. The project is expected to be completed by 2020.The German solar company will supply the assembly systems for the 200 MW Solarpak in Ninh Tuan Province, South Vietnam. Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, while it should be complete by 2020. It is set to be one of the country's largest PV projects, behind the 258 MW PV power plant, which the Trung Nam Group is planning to bring online mid-next year, in the southern province of Ninh Tuan. In June, Schletter set up its own distribution ...

