WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a notable increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders jumped by 1.0 percent in June after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in May. Economists had expected durable goods orders to spike by 3.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX