Over centuries of civilization raising of animals and growing plants have always been an organic practice. Chemicals were presented in the agricultural industry only in the 20th century. Yet, the adverse health effects that these chemicals can have, both on the soil and the crops are pushing farmers to accept the traditional organic farming methods.

Organic farming uses biological materials and avoids synthetic substances. This helps to maintain ecological balance and soil fertility and subsequently reduces wastage and pollution. This type of farming depend on the ecologically balanced principles of agriculture such as crop rotation, green manure, organic waste, mineral, biological pest control, and rock additives. The consequences of shifting to such practices are huge, and the switch needs the involvement of a holistic approach to address the challenges and make the most of opportunities in the agriculture industry.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"Organic farming is a small but powerful step towards constructing the framework for healthy, highly nutrient-inclusive, efficient, and sustainable food systems."

Benefits of organic farming in the agricultural industry

Nutrient-rich food: Organic farms are preferably managed and nurtured using sustainable practices. Hence, food crops produced organically are filled with nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, enzymes, and other micro-nutrients as related to those from conventional farms that use chemicals for cultivation. Crops from conventional or commercial farms have a reasonably lower nutrient content as most of the nutrients get wrecked by the use of harmful chemicals that are used to keep the produce fresh and pest-free.

Enhances soil nourishment: Organic farming efficiently addresses soil management. Organic farming procedures such as inter-cropping techniques, crop rotation, and the widespread use of green manure can even help to farm on damaged soil, subject to corrosion and salinity. The absence of chemicals in organic farming does not kill microbes, which raises the nourishment of the soil. This, in turn, also guarantees that the crop remains nutrient-rich.

Conserve agricultural diversity: In the last one century, around 75% of the agricultural diversity of crops have been wiped out. Following only a single form of farming is a recipe for disaster. Pests can knock out many species of a crop in this case. Organic farming methods on the other hand help produce disease and pest resistant crops to assure a sustainable future.

Conserve agricultural diversity: In the last one century, around 75% of the agricultural diversity of crops have been wiped out. Following only a single form of farming is a recipe for disaster. Pests can knock out many species of a crop in this case. Organic farming methods on the other hand help produce disease and pest resistant crops to assure a sustainable future.

