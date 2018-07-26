Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top five recent developments in the blockchain market

Blockchain application can be stretched much beyond dealing with just bitcoin transactions to industries like logistics, fashion, and even humanitarian causes like offering global identity solutions for refugees. At present, there are lots of industries like healthcare, trade finance, cyber security, etc. that are using blockchain technology. Even though the blockchain market will witness promising growth, concerns such as security threats, cost, complexity in understanding, and many more are stopping industries from implementing this technology.

"Blockchain technology has transformed to become one of the most revolutionary and advanced technological developments of the 21st era," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Top recent developments in the blockchain market:

Blockchain in human resource: HR and recruitment are two sides of the same coin, but recruitment takes a lot of time as well as resources of the HR department. This is one of the main reasons why companies select a third party or external recruiters today. But such methods clearly come with a heavy associated fee. Since most of the candidates' information obtained during the recruitment phase can be observed on the blockchain, there's a huge amount of procedures getting streamlined. Resumes will be a thing of the past, and certificates, grades, work history, and experience will be simply verified and visible to people with direct involvement. This development will include a new chapter to the growth of the blockchain market.

Blockchain market size expanding dynamically across Asia and the Middle East: Banks in countries like South Korea and Japan have put out their foot by testing a brand new type of blockchain technology which will allow them to attain same day transfer of money internationally. This would help decrease their costs by almost 30%. With such developments, the blockchain market is set to spread its wings across the Middle East and Asia.

Blockchain adoption to be amplified by cybersecurity: Owing to an increase in the threat of ransomware outbreaks demanding money in the form of cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology providers have to increase their focus on security. Organizations in the blockchain market are going to include blockchain cybersecurity tools soon, which may sound like a good thing of future but it will certainly be a revolutionary development in the blockchain market. There is a high need for a better and safer technology in which keys are not held by anyone and this can be evidently realized by the recent failure to identity data systems.



About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

