Investview Corporation: Products for the World: Investview International Expansion Continues at Record Pace

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU) announces record international demand for its educational services provided by Kuvera LLC.

Investview's wholly owned subsidiary Kuvera continues to experience increased demand from countries around the world. Kuvera provides a fully electronic educational platform dedicated to training individuals on how to manage their personal finances and participate in the global financial markets.

Over 100 distinct countries have generated orders since January 1st, 2018 as individuals around the world seek to take control of cultivating their personal capital. Kuvera is meeting international demand by establishing entities in key geographical locations around the world.

"Kuvera LATAM S.A.S. was officially established in Medellin Columbia, creating a strong hub for the Latin American region. In addition, the company anticipates a completed structure in France to service the significant growth in the European Union by month's end," said Ryan Smith, CEO.

Motivation of individuals to learn the principles of wealth management is strongest beyond the borders of the United States with double digit growth in Latin America (Mexico, Colombia, Peru) and the European Union led by France and Germany. International growth has helped Kuvera generate a 66% increase in total customers for the period of January 1st through June 30th, 2018.

Chad Garner, President added, "We are committed to providing a full financial education platform to anyone, anywhere who desires to learn how to manage their finances. In a world focused on creating debt (student loans, credit cards, car leases and home mortgages) we aim to have individuals decrease debt while increasing assets."

Kuvera is investing in additional translation resources and methods while working with merchants to provide streamlined international payment systems.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

About Kuvera LLC

Kuvera LLC provides affordable access to valuable financial education, current market research and cutting-edge technology that enables individuals to increase and cultivate their own financial resources, enjoy life and plan for the future.

Kuvera products are distributed through a direct sales model. Product services are offered to individuals on a monthly subscription basis. Kuvera is classified as a publisher of financial research and information and exempt from securities registration. This is an exemption provided in the U.S. Securities Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Kuvera is not a brokerage firm or Registered Investment Advisor. We do not execute trades or take possession of clients' brokerage accounts. Our customers may cancel their subscription at any time and execute trades at their own discretion. www.kuveraglobal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

