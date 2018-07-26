

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $375 million, or $4.72 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $2.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $2.58 billion from $2.39 billion last year.



L3 Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $2.47 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.32 -Revenue (Q2): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.80 to $10.00 Full year revenue guidance: $10.00 - $10.20 Bln



