Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 1H'18 results: continuing the good work 26-Jul-2018 / 13:50 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co: 1H'18 results: continuing the good work* ABG is delivering the strong profit and franchise growth that had been promised, with underlying profits rising from GBP3.2m in 1H'17 to GBP4.2m in 1H'18. We now forecast 2019 adjusted pre-tax profits of GBP15m (statutory GBP13m) against GBP7.6m in 2017 (statutory GBP7m). Loans and deposits were both up 25% on 1H'17, driving a 25% increase in income. Costs rose 24%, with heavy investment in new business lines, in addition to volume-related cost growth. Impairments fell. The group is well funded (loans GBP1.1bn vs. deposits GBP1.5bn), strongly capitalised (Tier 1 ratio over 15%) and clearly attractive to new teams bringing incremental skills. Please click here for the full report: http://hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/arbuthnot-banking-gro up-plc-documents/26.07.18-1h18-results-continuing-the-good-work.pdf [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mt@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Mark Thomas | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the world with high-quality research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 708255 26-Jul-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=678699cd0200e7342fba85af503dc0c5&application_id=708255&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=708255&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

