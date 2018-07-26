Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2018) - Tasca Resources (TSXV: TAC) (FSE: 3TA) has acquired the Beaverhead Claims in North-Central Newfoundland. The newly acquired property is 2.5 kilometres long by 1.5 kilometres wide and traverses the TransCanada Highway and Bay d'Espoir Highway near the town of Grand Falls-Windsor.

The property is contiguous to the northwest of the Sokoman Iron Corp. (SIC-TSX.V) Moosehead Gold Project, where Sokoman recently reported a drill intersection of 44.96 grams per tonne gold over 11.9 metres.

Clive Massey, President, stated: "On July 24, Sokoman Iron issued a news release announcing a new quartz vein discovery that caught our attention. Drill hole MH-18-01 reported 50 specks of visible gold ranging from less than a millimetre to 2 millimetres in diameter. However, the mineralization hosted on the Sokoman property is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on our property. Tasca made the decision to ensure our shareholders had exposure to what we feel may perhaps be a burgeoning area of interest."

The Sokoman intersection consisted of quartz veining at a down hole depth of 109 metres to 120.9 metres. Visible gold was noted in the quartz veining. True width is not known but appears to be 50% to 80%.

The Moosehead and Tasca property lies along a northeast trending 150 kilometre belt of Silurian volcanics, volcaniclastics and sediments rocks. Mineralization in the Moosehead area is associated with east-west trending quartz veins associated with a north dipping fault system.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Tasca has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in the Beaverhead Claims by paying $7,500 and issuing 2,000,000 million shares on approval of the Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Tasca plans to immediately undertake a preliminary prospecting program to identify targets for follow up.

Tasca Resources, a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with an objective to build shareholder value through exploration and potential development or acquisition of existing projects with significant up-side.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.TascaResources.com, contact Investor Relations at 604-644-6794 or by email at info@TascaResources.com.

