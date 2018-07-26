

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $531 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.73 billion from $3.50 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $552 Mln. vs. $518 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.50 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX