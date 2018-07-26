

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) reported second-quarter 2018 net loss attributable to common shareholders were $984 million or $1.91 per share, compares to net income of $406 million or $0.79 per share for the year-ago period.



The latest quarter's results include items that the company does not consider part of normal, ongoing operations, which totaled $1.6 billion after-tax, or $3.07 per share.



This was primarily driven by a $2.5 billion pre-tax charge for estimated third-party claims related to 14 of the Northern California wildfires, partially offset by probable insurance recoveries.



Excluding these items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $601 million or $1.16 per share, compared with $440 million or $0.86 per share in the year-ago period.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues for the quarter declined to $4.23 billion from $4.25 billion in the previous-year quarter. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.



Looking ahead, PG&E Corp said it is not providing at this time guidance for 2018 reported and adjusted earnings from operations due to the uncertainty related to the Northern California wildfires.



The company is providing 2018 IIC guidance of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion after-tax for costs related to 14 of the Northern California wildfires, net of insurance, costs related to the Butte fire, net of contractor insurance, costs to clear pipeline rights-of-way, and probable cost recoveries of insurance premiums incurred in 2017 above amounts included in authorized revenue requirements.



