

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $13.02 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $18.53 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $172.63 million from $171.13 million last year.



California Water Service Group Holding earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $13.02 Mln. vs. $18.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.27 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $172.63 Mln vs. $171.13 Mln last year.



