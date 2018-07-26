

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $181.67 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $135.10 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $61.18 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $844.74 million from $802.31 million last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $61.18 Mln. vs. $47.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $844.74 Mln vs. $802.31 Mln last year.



