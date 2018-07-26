In what analysts worldwide are sure to look back on as the last golden period for global solar - at least for the immediate future - China saw more impressive figures for PV manufacturing in the first half of the year. Then the government stepped in.At any other point, the booming solar manufacturing figures released by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) would be a cause for rejoicing, but the latest statistics relate to the first six months of the year, and could soon be regarded as the point of "peak solar' in the wake of the Chinese government's decision to rein in PV subsidies. ...

