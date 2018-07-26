

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $292 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $144 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $1.66 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $144 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.26 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



