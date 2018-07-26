Scores 5 out of 5 in thirteen criteria including: Automation execution/continuous testing product roadmap

Eggplant, the provider of user-centric, intelligent test automation and performance management solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Omnichannel Functional Test Automation Tools, Q3 2018." Eggplant received a score of five out of five in thirteen criteria, including automation execution/continuous testing and product roadmap.

Eggplant was specifically cited for "connecting its recently-acquired performance management and user experience (UX) monitoring technology to functional testing, giving testers the opportunity to model business outcomes with Eggplant AI and validate them before releasing the apps into production."

The author of the Forrester Wave research, Diego Lo Giudice, wrote in the report that "Customers using Eggplant are very positive about the extended testing personas options offered, the collaboration possible among them, the level of reuse the tool provides, and the levels of automation they achieve (60% to 70%)."

"We believe Forrester's rigorous evaluation and recognition of Eggplant as a leader among the test automation vendors is a strong validation of both our current capabilities and our vision," said John Bates CEO of Eggplant. "Our mission is to provide intuitive analytics and insights that help teams accelerate the continuous delivery of applications and software, providing organizations with a competitive advantage. In our view, this research further validates our leadership in deploying AI, machine learning, and analytics to optimize the customer experience."

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Omnichannel Functional Test Automation Tools, Q3 2018 is available for download here.

About Eggplant

Eggplant, the fastest growing test automation provider and a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, provides user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions designed to optimize the digital experience, delight customers, and drive business success. Only Eggplant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze, and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at eggplant.io

