Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market intelligence solution for a crude oil manufacturer. A multinational national oil and gas company wanted to understand market dynamics, devise proper marketing strategies to stay ahead of their competitors, and reduce risks associated with their business processes.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Investing in innovation and R&D is crucial for companies manufacturing crude oil as every company understands that R&D and innovation is the key to growth and prosperity."

The crude oil industry is one of the largest industries, globally. Exploration, extraction, refining, transport, and marketing are few domains that this industry deals with. There are many industries that are highly dependent on the crude oil industry. It can be in the form of raw materials or energy fuels or for chemical products from this industry. There are several challenges that crude oil companies face during production and exploration that arise from the growing demand of energy, depleting old reservoirs, increasing need for new resources, and sustainable operations.

The market intelligence solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to analyze the unstructured data and identify the most important strategies to retain customers. Also, it helped the client to develop an effective customer segmentation strategy and understand the impact and reach of their marketing activities.

This market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the target segment and formulate proper marketing strategies

Minimize the risk of investments and enter new markets

This market intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Making better and informed business decisions

Gaining detailed insights into the crude oil industry

