Definiens AG Announces the Appointment of Markus Schunk as Chief Operating Officer

Definiens Is An International Company With More Than 100 Employees Worldwide With Headquarters In Germany And The United States

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Definiens AP has just announced that Markus Schunk is taking the position of chief operating officer effective Sept. 15, 2018. This is a board of directors' role that reports directly to the chief executive officer. Previous to this appointment, Schunk was the CEO and board chairman at Holtzbrinck Digital, where over the last decade he was involved in many mergers and acquisitions as well as investments and divestments.

"We are pleased and excited about Markus Schunk's appointed as Definiens' new chief operating officer," says Thomas Heydler, CEO of Definiens. "Markus brings a depth and breadth of experience that will impact our company greatly."

Throughout his career, Schunk has held a number of executive-level positions. In addition, Schunk has served board roles as the vice-chairman of the supervisory board at MyHammer Holding AG, a director of Poolworks (Germany) and an advisory board member at Global Leads Group GmbH. He received a master's degree in general management from Eberhard-Karls University in Tübingen.

Founded in 1994 by Nobel Laureate Dr. Gerd Binnig, Definiens creates new opportunities for discovery and advances in oncology and immuno-oncology. Since its inception, Definiens technology has been used in thousands of projects, yielding results that have accelerated drug development and produced more than 650 peer-reviewed publications. In 2013, Frost and Sullivan recognized Definiens as Company of the Year for Global Tissue Diagnostics and Pathology Imaging.

To learn more about the company and their team, visit Definiens.com.

About Definiens

SOURCE: Definiens AP