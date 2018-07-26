

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $245.1 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $239.6 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $273.1 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $1.36 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $273.1 Mln. vs. $264.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



