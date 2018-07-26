

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $53.99 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $17.08 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $826.91 million from $796.46 million last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $53.99 Mln. vs. $17.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.57 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q2): $826.91 Mln vs. $796.46 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX