This report focuses specifically on the furniture, parquet, joinery and outdoor structures segments providing market volumes, detailed prices, segmentations and market shares.

The in-depth report focuses on the top country markets worldwide for industrial wood coatings and includes detailed key data points including market shares, product segments and prices/values.

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates in both volume and value for industrial wood coatings, with 2017 as the base year and forecasts to 2022.

Industrial Wood Coatings

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2022)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2016 and 2017)

Market shares by company in volume (2016 and 2017)

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, nitrocellulose, polyesters, polyurethane, others (2011-2022)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, radiation-cured (2011-2022)

End-use: Furniture, joinery, parquet, outdoor structures (2011-2022)

Functional layer breakdown: Pre-treatment, primer, intermediate, finishing (2011-2022)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end-use and functional layer (2016 and 2017)

Key Topics Covered

UK Coatings Background

1.1 UK Background Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.4.1/2 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.4.3/4 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics Vinyls

1.4.5/6 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.4.7/8 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics Vinyls

1.4.9/10 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.4.10/11 Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes

Foreword Industrial Wood Coatings

1.1 Foreword Industrial Wood Coatings

UK Industrial Wood Coatings Overview

1.1 UK Industrial Wood Coatings Overview

1.2 Dwelling Stock

1.3 New Dwelling Construction

UK Industrial Wood Coatings

1.1 UK Market Overview

1.2 Historical and Forecasts: Industrial Wood

1.3.1 Prices and Market Values

1.3.2 Prices and Values by Application System

1.3.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

1.3.4 Prices and Values by Type of Layer

1.3.5 Prices and Values by Sector

1.4.1 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.2 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.3 Layer Type: Historical and Forecasts

1.4.4 Sector: Historical and Forecasts

1.5 Market Shares: Industrial Wood

