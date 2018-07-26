DNP to License Episode Six's Next-generation Payments Software Technology to Fuel Japan-based Payments Program

Partnership Introduces New Ledger and Transaction Management Capabilities to Asia

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / Next-generation payments software technology provider, Episode Six , today announced that Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP), one of the world's largest comprehensive printing companies, will license its software for use in a new and innovative Japan-based payments program. With this partnership, advanced ledger and transaction management capabilities offered through Episode Six are being introduced to the broader Asian market, spearheaded by DNP's adoption.

"We took an interest in Episode Six's solution, which can meet the growing needs of the Japanese market and react to the rapid changes in the payments space in a flexible manner," said Masaki Kasai, General Manager of Marketing & Settlement Platform Division, Information Innovation Operations, DNP. "Through the capabilities presented by Episode Six, we are looking to contribute to fintech innovation not only in Japan but also in other Asian countries."

Built on an open source code framework created from scratch, the Episode Six software platform offers a comprehensive set of APIs, facilitating easy development, connection and integration. The platform will be integrated into DNP's existing stacks and work within its current system infrastructure enabling DNP to design, develop, issue and manage custom, consumer-centric payments products.

"Our versatile and open ledger system allows for the creation of both local and global customized payments products, all from a single platform," said Episode Six CEO and co-founder, John Mitchell. "For an industry leader such as DNP, this translates into the easy development of targeted solutions that meet current customers' payments needs, while fueling its new payments program to reach a larger share of the Japanese market."

This announcement comes one year after Episode Six opened its Tokyo office and hired industry veteran Oko Okamoto as general manager of that office. The company's expanded presence in Japan showcases its desire to continue to meet the growing demand for fintech solutions across the country.

In addition to having a presence in Tokyo, Episode Six also has offices in Austin, TX and Hong Kong. For more on Episode Six and its rapidly growing future-proofed payments software technology, visit www.episodesix.com .

About Episode Six

Episode Six develops next generation software ledger technology for financial and technology companies, enabling them to serve their customers better. Episode Six was founded by payments pioneers with the mission of redefining what is possible in the payments industry, an industry that is increasingly burdened with inflexible legacy technology, which severely limits product evolution and innovation. Episode Six's proprietary, innovative software platform technology was built from scratch using open source code and advanced technology and was architected to be future-proofed. It provides unparalleled product customization and on-demand product management capabilities. It is portable and compatible for use anywhere in the world with easy installation, integration and connection facilitated by an extensive and comprehensive set of APIs. Episode Six makes it possible for companies of all sizes to effortlessly design products that consumers want and need. For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com .

