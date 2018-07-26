India is currently the second largest market in the world for PV module demand. With China's domestic demand frozen since the 31/5 notification, the country's total module demand in 2018 will likely only achieve 32-34 GW. This will allow India, which may surpass 10 GW in annual demand, to reach 13% of global PV demand this year. As a result, the future of India's trade war has become an influential factor in the global PV industry.Earlier this month, India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended imposing a safeguard duty on imports of "solar cells whether or not assembled ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...