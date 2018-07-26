Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the hyperinsulinemia market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat hyperinsulinemia.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Hyperinsulinemia: Market overview

Hyperinsulinemia is a condition in which abnormally high levels of insulin circulate in the body. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas to maintain the blood sugar levels in the body. Hyperinsulinemia is associated with metabolic syndromes such as hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia, and glucose intolerance. Hyperinsulinemia is caused due to insulin resistance, which means, the body does not respond correctly to insulin. Hyperinsulinemia can lead to high blood sugar levels as diabetes progresses, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and reduced blood fat levels.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "In adults, hyperinsulinemia is often associated with type 2 diabetes. However, in neonates, congenital hyperinsulinemia can be observed from birth. Congenital hyperinsulinemia is caused by mutations in genes that regulate the release of insulin, which is produced by beta cells in the pancreas. The congenital hyperinsulinemia causes lethargy and irritability in infants and young children. The severity of congenital hyperinsulinemia varies widely among affected individuals, even among members of the same family."

Hyperinsulinemia: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the hyperinsulinemia market based on RoA (oral, parenteral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and subcutaneous/intravenous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, monoclonal antibody, biological, and peptide), geographical segmentation (the US and the UK) and recruitment status (completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, around 29% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of hyperinsulinemia are small molecule.

