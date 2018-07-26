Food Processing Suppliers Association: FPSA Announces Creation of Dynamic New Network Structure for Association

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the creation of an entirely new structure of substantive membership groups called Networks that create opportunities to network with professionals in similar disciplines and tackle critical issues spanning across the breadth of food and beverage industry segments that FPSA members operate in. As part of this announcement, three new Networks are being created including the Packaging Network, the Food Safety Network and the Technology Network. These join the already existing Women's Network (formerly Women's Council) and Young Professionals Group (YPG).

"The Networks not only create new avenues of participation for FPSA members," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "They provide substantive content development in critical areas across the entire food industry spectrum. While our industry Councils have a vertical focus, the Networks have a horizontal span across all segments that enables solutions that cross pollinate from one industry to another. Frankly, we look forward to the not-too-distant future, the content developed from these Networks will have a significant impact on all FPSA programs."

"Establishment of the new Network structure addresses an issue that our leadership has discussed for some time now, that of cross industry collaboration," said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. "The Networks will give members another platform for substantive work on prominent issues, regardless of the industry segment they belong to. Additionally, the Networks will include relevant subject matter experts, academics, and government officials to participate and in so doing, greatly enhance the knowledge base of each group."

FPSA members are eligible for a seat on any of the five Networks. If interested in joining or obtaining more information, please contact Dolores Alonso, FPSA Vice President of Membership & Business Development. (dalonso@fpsa.org) or (703) 663-1226.

FPSA is a trade association serving suppliers to the global food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The Association's programs and services assist its members in marketing their products and services, and in improving their business practices. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include: PROCESS EXPO, electronic media marketing, education, research, and being the voice of its members in the public arena on issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade www.fpsa.org.

