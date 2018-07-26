Santa Clara - ServiceNow today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Subscription revenues of $585.3 million, representing 45% year-over-year growth 28 transactions over $1 million in net new annual contract value 575 total customers with over $1 million in annual contract value, representing 40% year-over-year growth

"We had a strong second quarter, continuing our global momentum as we head into the second half," said John Donahoe, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...