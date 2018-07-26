Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 2.6p per ordinary share in respect of the period ending 30 June 2018. In addition, the Board has also declared a special dividend of 0.6p per ordinary share in respect of the period ending 30 June 2018.

Both dividends will be paid on 31 August 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 10 August 2018. The ex dividend date is 9 August 2018.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: David Holland, Tel 0131 220 0733)

26 July 2018