Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Worth 947.4 Million USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market by Material (Metal, and Nylon), Application (Tooling, heavy equipment & machinery, and Robotics), Industry (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Medical Devices), Laser Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated at USD 339.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 947.4 million by 2023, for both equipment and material, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2018 to 2023, whereas the market for equipment, inclusive of SLS and DMLS, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for SLSL equipment in end-user industries, such as consumer goods, automotive, aerospace & aeronautics, machinery and equipment, healthcare and medical devices, and art and fashion, in which SLS equipment is used for creating prototypes.

Nylon-based SLS equipment dominated the overall SLS equipment market in 2017

Among different material-based SLS equipment, nylon held the largest share of the overall SLS equipment market in 2017; whereas metal-based SLS equipment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. Nylon-based SLS equipment is extensively used across consumer goods and automotive industries, which is responsible for its largest market size in 2017. SLS equipment is extensively used in prototyping and functional prototyping of consumer electronic devices e.g., developing prototypes for GPS products; designing perfume bottles; designing washing machines and dishwasher exterior bodies, among many others.

SLS equipment market for robotics application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Until recently, robot makers have been constrained to use existing off-the-shelf parts. With the introduction of SLS printing, they can now design and print their own parts using affordable and free designing tools, as well as cost-effective SLS 3D equipment. The adoption of SLS equipment will continue to grow, and greater acceleration in robot building with SLS 3D equipment can be expected as it minimizes the costs of prototypes, and in many cases, final parts. The robotics application largely makes use of metal-based SLS equipment to create prototypes or detailed end products.

SLS equipment market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The SLS equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period driven by the increasing adoption of SLS equipment in several verticals, such as consumer goods, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and jewelry. The rising adoption of SLS equipment and materials would further boost the penetration of SLS equipment across APAC. The major contributors to the market in APAC are Japan and China. China has a huge potential in terms of SLS 3D printing applications and is also the fastest-growing market in APAC. However, North America held the largest share of the SLS equipment market in 2017 owing to the technological advancements and growing adoption of technology in a vast range of industries in this region.

Major players in the SLS equipment market include 3D Systems Corporation (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), Farsoon Technologies (China), Prodways Group (France), Formlabs, Inc. (US), Sinterit sp. z o.o. (Poland), Renishaw Plc. (UK), Sintratec AG (Switzerland), Sharebot S.r.l. (Italy), Natural Robotics (Spain), Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Tokyo), Z Rapid Tech (China), Concept Laser GmbH (Germany), Aerosint (Belgium), XYZ Printing, Inc. (Taiwan), Dynamic Tools (Spain), Aspect Inc (Japan), and Red Rock SLS (Russia).

