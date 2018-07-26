Oil and gas company Total has announced it will work alongside Shanghai-based NIO - the world's inaugural Formula E champion - to develop products for a potentially huge electric vehicle marketplace in the populous Asian nation.The Chinese electric vehicle maker whose Formula E team captured the fledgling motorsport's first world championship has announced a partnership with French oil company Total. The European fossil fuel giant has already made strides into clean energy and transport solutions and today announced a strategic partnership between its venture capital arm Total Energy Ventures ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...