

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has officially moved the technology called Echo Spatial Perception or ESP to the cloud, ensuring that all Alexa-enabled devices, Amazon or non-Amazon, can use it.



ESP is one the most important features built by Amazon on Alexa-enabled devices. It uses proximity detection to decide which device is best suited to respond to a customer's voice commands and prevents several devices getting activated together by accident.



If a customer has multiple Echo devices in his home, the ESP feature determines which device is closest to the customer, and helps Alexa respond through that device.



ESP was first introduced to Amazon's Echo family of speakers. But as the number of Alexa-enabled devices grew, Amazon started to expand the feature to third-party device makers.



Earlier implementations of ESP required device integration with additional software, and the feature was not implemented on every Alexa-enabled device.



'With Cloud ESP, all existing and new Alexa-enabled devices get the ESP feature with no requirement for device-side software changes. Cloud ESP also offers superior accuracy - even in noisy environments - and because Alexa is always getting smarter, the feature will continue to improve over time,' Amazon said in a blog post.



However, Amazon still has limits on how multiple devices work together. Commands for alarms, timers, and reminders are still specifically limited to each Alexa device they are set on.



