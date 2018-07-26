Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest website performance assessment on the media industry. A leading media industry client wanted to assess the quality of their website and enhance search engine visibility. They also wanted to implement effective strategies that would help them enhance customer retention and loyalty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005622/en/

Website performance assessment for a media industry client helped enhance search engine visibility (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the media industry experts at Quantzig,"Protecting both the content and integrity of consumers is now a powerful imperative for media companies. Companies in the media industry must prioritize and plan cybersecurity to protect the customer data and assets."

Request a proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The operations of media companies have changed drastically over the past few years. Unprecedented amount of video is now created to suit different types of devices. This is one of the major factors fueling the growth of over the top (OTT) content providers. Furthermore, the advent of connected devices and social media has further increased the demand in the media industry.

The website performance assessment helped the client to assess website performance and develop precise strategies for immediate implementation on the website. The client was also able to identify the weaknesses and strengths of their website and evaluate the ease of accessing their webpage.

To know more about the benefits of website performance assessment in the media industry, request a demo

This website performance assessment provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop precise strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market

Improve the website's online marketing potential

To know more about the benefits of website performance assessment, get in touch

This website performance assessment offered predictive insights on:

Determining how users from different geographic locations would experience a website

Identifying website performance monitoring tools to further enhance the quality of the webpage

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, Request a proposal

View the complete website performance assessment summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/social-media-analytic/media-company-website-performance

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005622/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us