The MedTech Conference: Agenda Announced for the MedTech Conference Sept. 24-26 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2018 / The MedTech Conference, the premier annual gathering for the medical technology industry, has announced the agenda for this year's event to be held Sept. 24-26, 2018 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Powered by the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), The MedTech Conference will include a cutting-edge educational program, dynamic show floor, plenary sessions and networking opportunities for the 3,000 expected attendees - including leading executives, policy-makers and hospital administrators - who will come to the City of Brotherly Love to learn about the newest developments and technology that will shape the future of health care.

The three-day conference will offer 20 educational sessions in four tracks focused on: Navigating the Rules of the Road in Today's Marketplace; Getting to Yes from Regulators to Payers and Beyond; Industry Outlook & Insights; and MedTech (R)evolution. Medtech leaders from Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Medical, McDermott Will & Emery, IlluminOss Medical, FDA and others will be speaking on a wide range of key topics including: Introducing New and Innovative Technology into the Supply Chain; Implementation of the New European Medical Technology Regulations: Is Anyone Ready?; and State of the Art Global Best Regulatory Practices for Medical Device Regulators. For a full list of sessions and speakers, as well as the agenda for the event, visit this link.

"From global trade to value based care, cybersecurity to AI, the educational programming at The MedTech Conference offers something for everyone," said Scott Whitaker, president and CEO, AdvaMed. "We have gathered industry leaders from FDA; M&A organizations; and international experts from Brazil, India and China, who will speak on topics that are crucial to the medical technology industry. The networking opportunities with the leaders of our industry and the chance to learn about the latest policy and technological news makes this a true must-attend event."

The MedTech Exhibit Floor will feature more than 100 exhibitors, offering expanded networking opportunities as well as several special theaters and events, including the CEOs Unplugged Stage, MedTech Innovator Showcase, MedTech Exec Talks Stage, Solutions Showcase Stage, Partnering Meetings, Innovation Pavilion, Patient Pavilion and Chairmen's Networking Reception.

To learn more about The MedTech Conference and to register for the event, visit www.themedtechconference.com. Once registered, attendees will be able to download MedTech Connect - a desktop portal and mobile networking platform for scheduling one-on-one meetings, search for other attendees, request meetings based on mutually agreeable times and build a personalized conference schedule.

About AdvaMed

The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), producers of The MedTech Conference, is a trade association that leads the effort to advance medical technology in order to achieve healthier lives and healthier economies around the world. AdvaMed represents 80 percent of medical technology firms in the United States and acts as the common voice for companies producing medical devices, diagnostic products and health information systems. For more information, visit www.advamed.org.

