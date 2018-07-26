

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The world will witness the longest total lunar eclipse of the century on Friday, when the color of the moon will turn to reddish orange in the night.



The process of moon passing through the Earth's stratosphere will last about six hours and 13 minutes, while the eclipse will last for 102 minutes, according to NASA.



Noah Petro, a planetary geologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, says the eclipse won't be visible from North America, but people in areas near the Middle East, South America, south and eastern Africa, southeast and central Asia and India can view the rare phenomenon.



You don't need to wear protective glasses to watch lunar eclipse unlike total solar eclipse.



Sky-watchers in Australia will be able to see the lunar eclipse as the moon sets, while residents in eastern Brazil and western Europe can see it as the moon is rising.



A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and the moon come in straight line and the moon passes into Earth's cone-shaped shadow.



The last time a lunar eclipse occurred was on January 31.



