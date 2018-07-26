sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, July 26

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for the BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc as at 30 June 2018 has been made available on the Company's website on the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brsct-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

26 July 2018

© 2018 PR Newswire