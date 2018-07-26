Italian PV asset manager, Terra Firma has sold its solar energy platform for €1.3 billion to Italian infrastructure investor, F2i.Following news earlier this month that two prospective buyers - Italian oil giant, Eni, and Italian utility, A2A - had dropped out of the race to acquire RTR, thus leaving just two players in the race - Italian power utility, Enel and U.K. oil company, BP - Terra Firma has today announced Italian infrastructure investor, F21 has snapped up the 343 MW solar PV plant portfolio for €1.3 billion. Cantor Fitzgerald, Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, UniCredit, Gianni Origoni Grippo ...

