

RNS Announcement



Intermediate Capital Group plc



26 July 2018



AGM Statement



Intermediate Capital Group plc announces that its Annual General Meeting has been held today and that all resolutions proposed at the meeting have been duly passed. The full results will be made available at the Shareholders section of the company's website at www.icgam.com.



Copies of the resolutions which relate to special business or are otherwise required to be filed with the Financial Conduct Authority are being filed with the National Storage Mechanism.



Investor Enquiries: Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Andrew Lewis



Company Secretary, ICG plc



Direct Line: +44 (0) 203 201 7754



Media Enquiries:



Alicia Wyllie/Helen Gustard Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7994/+44 (0) 20 3201 7760



Neil Bennett Maitland +44 (0) 20 7379 5151



