Getlink SE (Paris:GET) confirms that it once again meets the eligibility criteria for PEA PME plan for 2018 2019 in accordance with decree n°2014-283 of 4 March 2014. Companies must have less than 5,000 employees and an annual turnover of less than 1.5 billion euros, or, alternatively, a total balance sheet of less than 2 billion euros.

Therefore, ordinary shares of the Group can be integrated into PEA PME accounts, which have the same tax advantages as the traditional share saving scheme (plan d'épargne en actions, PEA).

