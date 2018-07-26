ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notes Offering

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

CLOSING OF SECOND PRIORITY SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING

26 July 2018

Ashtead Group plc ("Ashtead" or the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% second priority senior secured notes due 2026 (the "Notes") by Ashtead Capital, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ashtead. The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis by Ashtead and certain of Ashtead's direct and indirect subsidiaries.

3. Ashtead is a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and its stock is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: AHT). The Company is one of the largest international equipment rental companies, with a network of 899 stores in the United States ("US"), Canada and the United Kingdom ("UK") as of April 30, 2018. Ashtead conducts its equipment rental operations in the US and Canada under the name "Sunbelt Rentals" and in the UK under the name "A-Plant."

