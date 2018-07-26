

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - A bill aiming at enhancing US-India strategic relationship has been introduced in the House of Representatives.



H.R. 6506, the United States-India Enhanced Cooperation Act of 2018, was presented by Rep Joe Wilson (R-SC). Ami Bera (D-CA), the longest serving Indian-American in US Congress, George Holding (R-NC), and Tulsi Gabbard (R-HI), the House India Caucus Co-Chairs, co-sponsored the legislation.



Describing the US-India relationship as a cornerstone of security in the Indo-Pacific region, Joe Wilson said that by designating India as a Major Defense Partner, 'we can strengthen our alliance and enhance our defense and security cooperation with India'. 'Together, we can address emerging common threats, support maritime security in the region, and enhance military cooperation for joint exercises and humanitarian assistance,' he said in a statement.



The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum said that if enacted, this legislation would ensure that the State Department treats India as a 'Major Defense Partner' when it considers approval of defense sales to India.



At a time when many are concerned about the direction of the U.S.-India defense relationship, the legislation sends a strong signal that India remains a top priority for the United States Congress,' said President and CEO of USISPF, Dr Mukesh Aghi.



